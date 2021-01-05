Hundreds of people marched in Minneapolis after 23-year-old Dolal Idd was shot and killed at a traffic stop

Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesPeople march during a rally for Dolal Idd on January 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- Dolal Idd was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis last week during a traffic stop at a gas station.
- The 23-year-old died at the scene of the attempted gun sting after “shots were exchanged between the suspect and the officers,” Minneapolis police said in a statement.
- Police released body camera footage from an involved officer, but local activists and Idd’s father pushed back on authorities.
- All police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave and the investigation is ongoing, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
- See below how approximately 1,000 people marched on the streets of Minneapolis on Sunday in the wake of Idd’s death, which marked the first police-involved death in Minneapolis since George Floyd’s death last May.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Two days after Idd was buried by his family, hundreds of protesters gathered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday to push back against the 23-year-old’s death.
Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesPeople march during a rally for Dolal Idd on January 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Source: The Minnesota Star Tribune
Supporters gathered at the gas station where Idd was fatally shot and where members of his family addressed the crowd.
Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesPeople march during a rally for Dolal Idd on January 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Source: The Minneapolis Star Tribune
“I need your help,” Bayle Gelle, Idd’s father, told supporters. “We have a lot of pain [in] the Black community, minority community — they kill every day our kids, no reason. This is unacceptable.”
Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesBayle Gelle (C) speaks about his son Dolal Idd during a rally on January 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Source: MPR News
Idd’s family found about his death when authorities arrived at their house with a search warrant after the shooting occurred, The Star Tribune reported. Gelle told the Tribune authorities were “pushing us around and screaming” during the search.
tephen Maturen/Getty ImagesBayle Gelle speaks about his son Dolal Idd during a rally on January 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Source: The Minneapolis Star Tribune
The family buried Idd on New Year’s Day, The Star Tribune reported. “It’s been really hard losing him the way we lost him,” Idd’s mother told the Tribune.
Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesPeople rally for Dolal Idd outside the Holiday gas station where he was killed on January 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Source: The Minneapolis Star Tribune
Idd’s death marks the first police-involved killing since George Floyd’s death in May.
Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesPeople march during a rally for Dolal Idd on January 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Source: Insider, Associated Press, The Minneapolis Star Tribune
This weekend’s march in Minneapolis came months after the city was dominated by a wave of protests over the police killing of George Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.
Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesShadows are cast on boarding with graffiti reading ‘Mama I Can’t Breathe’ as people march during a rally for Dolal Idd on January 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Source: Insider
In addition to a wave of support, the incident sparked stark disagreements between local authorities over the officers’ conduct.
Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesPeople rally for Dolal Idd outside the Holiday gas station where he was killed on January 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Senator-elect Omar Fateh told protesters on Sunday that “this fight is not just a one-day thing” and if “If folks in the City Council are not standing up to MPD, vote them the hell out.”
Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesPeople rally for Dolal Idd outside the Holiday gas station where he was killed.
Source: Minnesota Public Radio News
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s office released body camera footage from the execution of the search warrant and said in a statement that despite “allegations that HCSO Deputies acted inappropriately, inhumanely, and with excessive force,” the footage “tells a different story.”
Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesPeople rally for Dolal Idd outside the Holiday gas station where he was killed on January 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Source: Hennepin County Sheriff
However, a protest organiser told local outlets the release of the video wasn’t enough. “We want police officers to have serious consequences for their use of force,” the head of Minnesota’s chapter of Council on American-Islamic Relations told WCCO. “Right now they don’t.”
Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesPeople rally for Dolal Idd outside the Holiday gas station where he was killed on January 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Sources: WCCO, The Minnesota Star Tribune
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.