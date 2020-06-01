A Minneapolis middle school requested 85 meal kits for families in need after stores were looted and destroyed. It was overwhelmed by the community's response.

LittleLioness6/Twitter Piles of food donations outside Sanford Middle School in Minneapolis.

A Minneapolis middle school put out a call for 85 meal kits for students and families after many of the city’s stores were looted or destroyed during protests.

On Sunday, faculty and families were pleasantly overwhelmed to find Sanford Middle School’s front lawn completely covered with bags of food and household goods.

The food drive resulted in a mountain of cereal boxes and endless piles of supplies.

“This will let everyone know that despite everything that’s going on, we are a strong-knit city,” Sanford Middle School teacher Jabari Browne told Insider.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on Monday, riots have erupted around the country as people protest against police violence against the African American community.

One middle school that’s three blocks away from Minneapolis’ 3rd precinct police station put out a call for help in response to the looting and destruction of grocery and convenience stores caused by protests, which has impacted students and their families.

“We had a parent that reached out to us who was checking in with other families in the community, and we heard they needed food,” Jabari Browne, who’s been a special education teacher at Sanford Middle School for five years, told Insider. “Due to the protests, a lot of stores are shut down and burnt down, and we have a lot of kids that don’t have transportation.”

The school requested 85 meal kits to be donated as part of the drive, Sanford Middle School Principal Amy Nelson told CBS Minnesota reporter Marielle Mohs – but what resulted on Sunday morning was an incredible overflow of donations that has filled the school’s lawn with supplies and caused traffic backups all day, Browne told Insider.

Know the story of the loaves and fishes?

Minneapolis’ Sanford Middle School asked for 85 bags of groceries to feed students. There are at least several thousand. And traffic is stacked in every direction for blocks. (The extra will go to food shelves.) pic.twitter.com/oxh6o1QcZo — John Bonnes (@TwinsGeek) May 31, 2020

Browne estimated that the school received “tens and thousands of donations” starting early Sunday morning – and pictures of the school grounds from Twitter users match that description.

The line of cars to drop off food at Sanford Middle School is 14 blocks long in ONE DIRECTION. God I love Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/4yREmdIfAI — Grace Waltz (@GLWaltz) May 31, 2020

Nelson told CBS Minneapolis that the response is “not surprising.”

“We live in a great city, and we have people who want to help,” Nelson said. “The response has been overwhelming in a very positive way.”

This started at 10am. It’s hard to capture how much food has shown up to Sanford Middle School in one image. It’s astounding and I know this is happening at other places in the city too. pic.twitter.com/DZLmEIJzYR — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 31, 2020

Sanford Middle School donations are huge. This is what it looked like around 12:00 in just one sorting section. 1. About 1/3 of the bags of bread we had in that area (4-5 loaves each)

2. Cereal mountain

3. Apples

4. Laundry soap All extra food will be brought to food shelters pic.twitter.com/0vmRKwrsUI — Josi (@LittleLioness6) May 31, 2020

Overheard at Sanford Middle School: “Mount Cereal is getting pretty unstable.” pic.twitter.com/Y1jDN95k66 — ChrissieTVoR (@ChrissieTVoR) May 31, 2020

Browne said that the school’s food drive is just one symbol of the resilient spirit of the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.

“It’s been hard sleeping these past couple nights. I’ve been in fear thinking what the town is going to look like when we wake up,” he said. “But I was able to sleep well last night knowing we’d be able to make so many kids and families smile.”

Browne said: “This will let everyone know that despite everything that’s going on, we are a strong-knit city.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.