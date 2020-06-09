State Patrol officers admit to deliberately knifing people's tires during Minneapolis Black Lives Matter protests, saying they were 'strategically deflated'

Global News/MotherJones Minneapolis State Patrol officers seen stabbing the tires of a car near protests in Minneapolis on May 31, 2020.

Minnesota State Patrol officers slashed tires on cars parked near Black Lives Matter protests in Minneapolis last month.

Videos taken on May 30 and May 31, posted to social media, showed dozens of car tires slashed in a Kmart parking lot and Washington Avenue in Minneapolis.

“State Patrol troopers strategically deflated tires … in order to stop behaviours such as vehicles driving dangerously and at high speeds in and around protesters and law enforcement,” the Department of Public Safety told the Star Tribune.

Deputies with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office also slashed tires at the behest of the State Patrol, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers with the Minnesota State Patrol deliberately slashed tires on cars parked near the city's protests over the death of George Floyd, saying they were "strategically deflated."

State Patrol officers and deputies with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office were both given the green light to slash tires by the Multiagency Command Centre, the body coordinating the police response to the Minneapolis protests, on May 30 and 31, the Star Tribune reported.

Officers targeted cars “that contained items used to cause harm during violent protests,” he said.

Twiter/Andrew Kimmel A still from a video by journalist and producer Andrew Kimmel who had the tires slashed on his rental car in Minneapolis.

“While not a typical tactic, vehicles were being used as dangerous weapons and inhibited our ability to clear areas and keep areas safe where violent protests were occurring,” Gordon added.

Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies followed State Patrol’s lead and also cut a number of tires on Minneapolis’ Washington Avenue, the office told the Star Tribune.

Among those whose car tires were slashed were Star Tribune reporter Chris Serres, who was covering the protests on the ground, the outlet reported. Documentary and television producer Andrew Kimmel also had his car tires slashed and documented the damage.

The trend was first reported by Mother Jones, who collected a stream of video posts from social media showing damaged tires and footage of state officers hacking at tires with knives.

WATCH: Cops slash car tires at protests in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/unxJA6cCuL — Cory Provost (@coryprovost) June 9, 2020

Now this is weird. Someone pointed out to us all that of the cars in the Kmart parking lot at Nicollet and Lake St. have slashed tires. The group that told us said it was the police or Natl Guard who did it. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/1nv9Rr2wsh — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) May 31, 2020

Another video of cops slashing tires. In front of a hotel turned sanctuary for displaced people in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/bgJO4XVTZf — janus (@spaghettimovie) June 9, 2020

‼️THE POLICE SLASHED THIS TRUCKS TIRES‼️ all the protestors left the Kmart area as soon as they got closer. #MinneapolisRiot pic.twitter.com/eTGrHUUZLA — brandi (@brandiiimariiie) May 31, 2020

Minneapolis Police slashed every tire on my rental car, as well as every tire of every car in this parking lot. pic.twitter.com/lchFplYQ0n — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) May 31, 2020

Des manifestants arrêtés dans ce stationnement ont vu les policiers crever les pneus de tous les véhicules, pensant qu’ils étaient à des manifestants. Le nôtre était là../ pic.twitter.com/KvLHDUoOwk — Philippe Leblanc (@phil_leblancSRC) May 31, 2020

