Minnesota AG Keith Ellison adds first-degree manslaughter charge against ex-police officer Kimberly Potter in deadly shooting of Daunte Wright

Kimberly Potter pictured in her mug shot. Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office

A first-degree manslaughter charge was added to ex-police officer Kimberly Potter’s complaint.

Potter shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, MN.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office added a first-degree manslaughter charge to ex-Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kimberly Potter’s complaint on Thursday.

Potter shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop on April 11.

The newest charge, first-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/handling of a firearm, is a felony level charge, with a maximum sentence of 15 years if applied.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.