Minnesota AG Keith Ellison adds first-degree manslaughter charge against ex-police officer Kimberly Potter in deadly shooting of Daunte Wright

- A first-degree manslaughter charge was added to ex-police officer Kimberly Potter’s complaint.
- Potter shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, MN.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office added a first-degree manslaughter charge to ex-Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kimberly Potter’s complaint on Thursday.
Potter shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop on April 11.
The newest charge, first-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/handling of a firearm, is a felony level charge, with a maximum sentence of 15 years if applied.
