Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Media

First things first:



We really had to scrounge for winners this week.

That’s because a lot of people had a not great week. We’re looking at you Donny Deutsch. Also, you Hilary Swank. Geesh.

And you Minka Kelly, though to be fair, it’s not entirely your fault.

Fear not, however, there were some bright spots. Or two.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.