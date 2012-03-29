Minka Kelly And Derek Jeter Broke Up Again, And Now She Might Be Dating Wilmer Valderrama

Minka Kelly and Derek Jeter have once again split, according to Life & Style.



The two got back together briefly over the winter, but broke up in early February.

Now, rumours are swirling that she has moved on to unlikely Hollywood playboy Wilmer Valderrama, US Weekly reports.

They were spotted “kissing and grinding” at a club last week, and even went to Disneyland together at one point.

It’s been a tough offseason for Jeter’s love life. First, the NY Post revealed that he gives all of his hook-ups gift baskets when they leave in the morning. And now the guy from That 70s Show has (maybe) scooped up his former girlfriend.

