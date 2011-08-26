Minka Kelly And Derek Jeter Have Split

Photo: MLBlogs Network

Reports are circulating that actress Minka Kelly and Yankees star Derek Jeter have broken up.The couple was together three years — and constant speculation about their engagement and marriage pervaded even the pages of GQ.



Kelly, who first rose to fame with “Friday Night Lights,” has a new series coming out this fall.

It’s yet another run at “Charlie’s Angels” and will air on ABC.

There: free publicity complete.

