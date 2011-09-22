A 'Charlie's Angels' Crew Member Just Got Fired For Spanking Minka Kelly

A crew member on the set of ABC’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot was quickly dismissed today after he gave actress Minka Kelly an unwanted tap on the butt.



According to TMZ, earlier reports that the man was holding a $100 bill when he slapped her rear — and that she responded by smacking him across the face — are untrue.

If the man does have a $100 bill, he’d better hang onto it — once his name gets out he’s in for a rocky job hunt. Apparently this wasn’t the first such incident.

(That’s what ABC sources told TMZ, anyway — and since they’re willing to leak this stuff out, they’re clearly not minding the publicity. All “Angels” press is good press.)

