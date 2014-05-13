Here's A Video From Assistant Minister Jamie Briggs Outlining The $125 Billion Infrastructure Plan In The Budget

As Business Insider reported last week in an interview with Assistant Minister for Infrastructure Jamie Briggs, a key plank of tonight’s budget is a multi-billion investment in infrastructure.

On the minister’s YouTube channel a short time ago a new video appeared outlining the details of a $125 billion infrastructure spend – including $50 billion from the federal government.

It was released ahead of time to make the evening news bulletins.

The funding already announced for infrastructure totalled $35.5 billion and at least another $5 billion was expected.

The video talks about a $50 billion commitment from the government but it’s not clear if that’s over six years or the budget forward estimates period of four years.

What is clear, however, is the selling of the infrastructure package is already underway…

