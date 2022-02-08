Minister apologises for holding meeting despite receiving a positive COVID-19 test

Conservative health minister Gillian Keegan House of Commons

Minister apologised for continuing an in-person meeting after receiving a positive COVID-19 test.

Gillian Keegan said she received a positive result but continued the meeting for ‘a short period.’

UK rules require people to self-isolate immediately after receiving a positive test.

A health minister has apologised for breaking her government’s own rules after continuing an in-person meeting following a positive COVID-19 test.

Gillian Keegan said on Tuesday that she had been meeting with “three fathers who had lost their children to suicide” when she received a positive lateral flow test.

She said she “took further precautions” but “stayed for a short period” with the consent of those she was meeting.

Keegan did not specify which precautions she took, and did not explain why she had not waited for the result of the lateral flow test which she took directly before the meeting.

She added: “I should have immediately ended the meeting and on reflection this was an error of judgment on my part. I fully recognise the importance of following the letter and spirit of the policies, so want to be upfront about what happened and to apologise for the mistake I made.”

Speaking on Wednesday morning Edward Argar, a fellow health minister, said Keegan “instantly realised she’d made an error in judgement” and had apologised.

“She has apologised, she moved very swiftly to apologise,” he told GMB on Wednesday.

The government’s own coronavirus guidelines state: “If you tested positive, you must self-isolate straight away to avoid spreading the infection to other people.

The guidelines also warn that “you could be fined if you do not self-isolate after getting a positive PCR test result.”