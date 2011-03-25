This Wooden iPad 2 Cover Seems Even Better Than Apple's

The iPad 2‘s smart cover is really cool, but it seems a third party company has done Apple one better.



Netherlands-based Miniot has made a really cool-looking iPad 2 cover out of wood that seems to do everything Apple’s does and matches the iPad 2’s form factor even more closely.

Here’s a short and impressive demo video:

