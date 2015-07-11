Some people believe these McDonald's Minion toys are cursing

Some people believe that this McDonald’s Minion Caveman toy is swearing. McDonald’s issued a statement saying the sounds are nonsense words, nothing offensive or profane. It says that the Minion Caveman toy makes three sounds — “para la bukay,” ”hahaha” and “eh eh.”
