Mining Giant's General Counsel Steps Down

According to the Wall Street Journal, Randal Barker submitted his resignation less than one week after four board members left the $1.5 billion Kazakstan-based company. Coincidentally, two of the independent directors, Richard Sykes and Kenneth Olisa, were voted off the board by shareholders last week.

As a result of the moves, ENRC has launched a three-month governance review. Barker, who joined the company in 2008, and previously worked as group legal director and group company secretary of Resolution, a London-based insurance company. Barker is also a former European general counsel at General Electric and a senior associate at Lovells. Calls to ENRC were not acknowledged at press time.



[Article by Aarti Maharaj, Corporate Secretary]

