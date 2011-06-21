Mining Giant's General Counsel Steps Down

According to the Wall Street Journal, Randal Barker submitted his resignation less than one week after four board members left the $1.5 billion Kazakstan-based company. Coincidentally, two of the independent directors, Richard Sykes and Kenneth Olisa, were voted off the board by shareholders last week.
As a result of the moves, ENRC has launched a three-month governance review.
Barker, who joined the company in 2008, and previously worked as group legal director and group company secretary of Resolution, a London-based insurance company. Barker is also a former European general counsel at General Electric and a senior associate at Lovells.
Calls to ENRC were not acknowledged at press time.
[Article by Aarti Maharaj, Corporate Secretary]
