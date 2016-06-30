Mining billionaire Gina Rinehart is almost unrecognisable after slimming down

Mining magnate Gina Rinehart has seriously slimmed down. To the point that we almost didn’t recognise her.

Photos of Rinehart accepting an award for her Roy Hill’s railway construction project have emerged and the makeover is amazing.

Here’s a look at the 62 year old’s new self.

Rinehart’s Roy Hill’s railway construction project won the 2016 Railway Project Award at the Conference on Railway Excellence in Melbourne back on May 18.

Many are speculating the weight loss was for her daughter, Ginia’s wedding which was just days before the photos were taken.

Ginia married Simon Robinson in a private ceremony at a luxury resort in the Whitsundays.

Here’s another look.

