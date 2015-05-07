The minimum wage around the world

Libby Kane

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), an international policy group that monitors and analyses 34 countries, recently tweeted the following chart:

Chart oecd minimum wage bigOECD

It illustrates the after-tax value of the hourly minimum wage, in US dollars, in the OECD countries that have instituted one.

Australia and Luxembourg lead the group with wages over $US9 an hour each, and Latvia and Mexico are at the bottom with wages under $US2.

The US, where the federal minimum wage is $US7.25 per hour, or $US6.26 after taxes, ranks 11th.

Broken down by state, however, there is some variation among the 45 states that require a minimum wage, ranging from $US9.05 per hour in Washington, DC, to $US5.15 an hour in Georgia and Wyoming. The Guardian reported that 21 states raised the minimum wage in 2015, and multiple states have begun the process of raising their minimum wages to $US10.10 an hour.

Business Insider’s Myles Udland reported that the US government currently spends $US152.8 billion a year supporting working families who are paid so little they’re still in need of assistance.

Read the OECD’s entire report.

NOW WATCH: JAMES ALTUCHER: Why investing in a 401(k) is a complete waste of money

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.