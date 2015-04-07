This minimalist professional laptop case is 63% off right now

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

This super on-sale laptop case is perfect for professionals.

Studies show that everything (including accessories like your smartphone or laptop case) are an extension of your image.

Consequently, you’ll want something that’s serious and minimalist so that it won’t attract negative attention.

And this Case Logical Display case is the ideal pick.

This laptop case is also a great option for people who travel often for work. The case is slim enough to stick into bags and suitcases, but is thick enough to keep your laptop protected.

“Great case with thick padding to protect your laptop,” one reviewer wrote.

Case Logic Display Sleeve LAPS 113, 13.3 Inch: $US29.99 $US10.99 [63% off]

