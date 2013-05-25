Sweet Minimalist Movie Posters Of Your All-Time favourite Flicks

Michael KrasnopolskiKrasnopolski’s “Jaws.”This is really cool.

Michael Krasnopolski, an art director and graphic designer from Poland, has allowed us to republish the “minimalist” movie posters he’s created for basically every epic adventure/thriller movie you’ve ever loved (and some other genres too).

Using only the template at the right and swapping in various colour schemes, he’s created some stunning pieces.

Here’s his own description of the process:

The basic concept was to create a very modernist, minimalist poster series for movie enthusiasts. The idea is based on a very simple grid: a circle and two diagonals inscribed in a square. It surprised me how many posters I could create based on this very simple approach; the possibilities aretheoretically unlimited.

'Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope'

'Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back'

'Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi'

'Superman'

'Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex *But Were Afraid To Ask'

'Pulp Fiction'

'The Hunt For Red October'

'The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring'

'The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers'

'The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King'

'The Hurt Locker'

'Empire Of The Sun'

'Singin' In The Rain'

'Rosemary's Baby'

'Midnight In Paris'

'North By Northwest'

'101 Dalmatians'

'Jaws'

'Full Metal Jacket'

'Around The World In 80 Days'

'Lost Highway'

