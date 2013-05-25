Sweet Minimalist Movie Posters Of Your All-Time favourite Flicks

Michael KrasnopolskiKrasnopolski’s “Jaws.”This is really cool.



Michael Krasnopolski, an art director and graphic designer from Poland, has allowed us to republish the “minimalist” movie posters he’s created for basically every epic adventure/thriller movie you’ve ever loved (and some other genres too).

Using only the template at the right and swapping in various colour schemes, he’s created some stunning pieces.

Here’s his own description of the process:

The basic concept was to create a very modernist, minimalist poster series for movie enthusiasts. The idea is based on a very simple grid: a circle and two diagonals inscribed in a square. It surprised me how many posters I could create based on this very simple approach; the possibilities aretheoretically unlimited.

See more works at www.michalkrasnopolski.com and http://www.behance.net/krasnopolski.

