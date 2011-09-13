Do These Famous Products Look Better With "Minimal Branding"?

Photo: Mehmet Gozetlik / Antrepo

Is less more when it comes to branding?Are brands overdoing it with the use of too many features on their products’ packaging?



Design company Antrepo explores alternate, simplistic versions for the packaging of popular products to determine if brands can take advantage of the less-is-more concept.

What do you think?

