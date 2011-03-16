Raj On Anil Kumar: "I'm Giving Him A Million Dollars A Year For Doing Literally Nothing"

Earlier today at the U.S District Courthouse, the prosecution played wiretap recordings of conversations between Raj Rajaratnam and Rajat Gupta, about their friend Anil Kumar.And apparently Kumar, as the tapes were played, and he listened to recordings of his friends talk about supposed character flaws, and uselessness in business, looked totally dejected.



His shoulders slumped; he looked miserable.

Here’s the conversation between Raj and the former Goldman board member:

Photo: USANYS

