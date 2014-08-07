Hundreds Of MINI Owners Are Driving From Coast To Coast [PHOTOS]

Matthew DeBord
BMW of North America

For the past two weeks, MINI owners have been traversing the United States, from San Francisco to Boston, with plenty of stops along the way.

The rally will conclude on Sunday, August 10.

Skateboarding personality and entrepreneur — and MINI owner — Tony Hawk got the festivities started on July 27. According to MINI USA, 350 owners will make the entire ride from the West Coast to the East.

Each participant paid $US45 to join in. MINI estimates that the total group could be as large as 1,000 rallyists, plus 100 pets, all taking part in “MINI Takes the States.”

So far, the Rally has pulled stopped in Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, and Illinois.

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk got the rally rolling in San Francisco.

A wide variety of MINIs made the run from Nevada to Utah.

Along the way, the MINIs have visited vintage fighter planes.

The MINIs have also convened with other types of airborne transportation.

MINI processions through the spectacular scenery have been common.

In Utah, the rally took a crack at the famous Bonneville Salt Flats.

MINIs felt the need for speed on the Salt Flats.

The red rock formations of Moab were on the itinerary.

Man-made formations were also seen.

The MINIs roamed into Colorado.

The brand's British roots were on display.

Even though MINI has English DNA, some American touches were also present.

A massive number of MINIs turned out in New Mexico.

New Mexico rally participants experienced stunning sunsets.

Camaraderie was also strong in New Mexico.

MINI owners explored New Mexico's unique history.

Who doesn't like to see if they can keep up with a train?

Texas means oil -- which is kind of important to keep MINIs moving.

MINI-loving pets were invited to join in.

Dogs were the pet of choice.

Yet another dog!

Texas loves MINIs!

The scenery in Texas wasn't too shabby.

Small and fuel-efficient, MINIs have helped make the world a happier place.

