Hundreds Of MINI Owners Are Driving From Coast To Coast [PHOTOS]

For the past two weeks, MINI owners have been traversing the United States, from San Francisco to Boston, with plenty of stops along the way.

The rally will conclude on Sunday, August 10.

Skateboarding personality and entrepreneur — and MINI owner — Tony Hawk got the festivities started on July 27. According to MINI USA, 350 owners will make the entire ride from the West Coast to the East.

Each participant paid $US45 to join in. MINI estimates that the total group could be as large as 1,000 rallyists, plus 100 pets, all taking part in “MINI Takes the States.”

So far, the Rally has pulled stopped in Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, and Illinois.

