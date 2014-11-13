This Is What It Looks Like When Hundreds Of MINI Owners Drive From Coast To Coast

At the end the summer of 2014, a vast contingent of MINI owners drove from San Francisco to Boston, with plenty of stops along the way.

Skateboarding personality and entrepreneur — and MINI owner — Tony Hawk kicked off the event According to MINI USA, 350 owners made the entire ride from the West Coast to the East.

Each participant paid $US45 to join in. MINI estimated that the total group amounted to 1,000 rallyists, plus 100 pets, all taking part in “MINI Takes the States.”

