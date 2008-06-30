"Mini-Me" Verne Troyer Owes $283,000 In Back Taxes

Verne “Mini-Me” Troyer owes more than $283,000 in back taxes, says the Detroit News: Perhaps this is why he filed a $20 million lawsuit against TMZ on Friday for posting a sex tape featuring him.



What’s owed: The state of California filed a $26,812 lien against Troyer on April 25 for unpaid taxes. Troyer owes taxes from 2004-05, according to the Los Angeles County Recorder of Deeds office.

The IRS filed a $256,551 lien against Troyer on March 26, 2007, for unpaid income taxes. He owes taxes from 2003-04, according to the Los Angeles County Recorder of Deeds office.

His side: Troyer could not be reached for comment. His former manager, Elena Fondacaro, said the tax issue is being addressed.

“Some of that is false information,” she said. “It’s taken care of –it’s being handled –I should say. It’s not as bad as it looks.

See Also: Verne “Mini Me” Troyer Sues TMZ To Prevent Distribution of Sex Tape No One Wants To Watch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.