“Mini Me Likes Chocolate…”: Why Dr. Evil Made The Best Entrepreneurial Hire Of All Time



Due to the fact that his son was not evil enough nor did he like to eat chocolate to his satisfaction, Dr. Evil had a firm understanding that he needed someone just as evil, just as entrepreneurial and just as freethinking as himself.

However, finding this individual is often hard for the entrepreneur. This is especially the case when you are working with a job description that includes going back in time to the 1960s and stealing an arch nemesis’ “mojo.”

Many entrepreneurs, time travel or not involved have trouble recruiting employees because there is such a different mentality between the entrepreneur and the typical employee. Neither mentality is right or wrong, however one is the light half and the other is the dark half of the cookie.

Why Is It So Hard For Some Entrepreneurs To Successfully Recruit?

Entrepreneurs, by nature are very hard on themselves and, to accomplish what they have, the entrepreneur has learned to become very versatile and well versed in a multitude of business facets. Since the entrepreneur is hard on himself or herself, he or she automatically holds those under them to those standards.

This could lead to even the worst of situations. A great example would be when Dr. Evil, a caring father and employer was unsure of what to do when his son was not quite living up to the corporate evil expectations he set for the organisation.

Thinking outside the box like any other entrepreneur would, the evil genius took his son on The Jerry Springer Show. To the entrepreneur, non-traditional measures like this seem completely normal and maybe possess a possible resolution.

However, in all reality, in corporate America this would be a huge violation of human resource law and would probably result in a turnover.

What Does The Entrepreneur Do If They Cannot Afford To Feed, House and Bathe a Mini Version Of Themselves?

Entrepreneurs have to understand who they are competing with when recruiting employees because understanding and being able to envision the other interviews that these potential employees are going on will help the entrepreneur better recruit those whom they want on their team.

Therefore, even though they don’t like it nor empathise with it, the entrepreneur should have a set job description, compensation package and vision for where this employee should and will be in the coming years.

If the entrepreneur looks disorganized, if it’s a good job candidate another company will step right in and, upon recruiting have everything in a neat, easy to understand package.

Then, once the entrepreneur gets the right employee they do not care how much a henchman wants the employee “In their belly.” This is regardless of the fact of whether said henchman claims, “I’m bigger than you and higher up on the food chain.”

