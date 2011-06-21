A "Mini-iPhone" Is Now Considered "Critical" For Apple To Beat Android

Photo: Associated Press

If Apple wants to claim more smartphone marketshare it has to introduce a “mini-iPhone” says Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron in a note this morning.Kidron calls the mini-iPhone “critical” for Apple and says, “Simply put, $600 iPhone* expansion opportunities are good, but the opportunities are much greater with a complementary mini-iPhone ~$300. We believe this price-point can be met, allowing Apple to attack the midrange and extend its emerging/prepaid market reach.”



In the same note Kidron says the decline of Nokia and RIM are helping Android more than Apple because Android can compete in mid-range where RIM and Nokia play. “Our checks indicate demand outside the US is stronger for mid-tier/value smartphones, which suggests Android-based smartphones would be a more direct beneficiary,” writes Kidron.

rumours have been floating all year long about Apple introducing a cheaper iPhone. Apple COO Tim Cook even admitted Apple wants to be “for everyone,” not “just the rich.”

*Apple’s iPhone sells to consumers for $200, but it charges carriers $600+.

