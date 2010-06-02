India Experiences Its Own Flash Crash, And Everyone's Claiming It Was A Fat Finger

May 6 pretty much just repeated itself in India.



On Tuesday, a “freak trade” aka “fat finger” caused a fast market sell off for a few minutes and the Sensex fell 441.85 points, from 16,760.24 to 16,318.39 at 12.49 pm, according to the Indian news site, My Digital FC.

The upset caused the stock (or scrip) to plummet on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) by Rs 188.05, or 18.28 per cent, from Rs 1,028.60 to Rs 840.55. The BSE dropped to its lowest in a year.

As soon as the market plummeted, a TV network started speculating and blamed a trader at India Infoline, just like CNBC blamed a Citi trader’s “fat finger.“

The theory is that it started with a freak order of about 5,000,000 shares of Reliance at Rs 840. Apparently a fat fingered trader actually meant to trade the stock of a bank that was trading at Rs 846, not Reliance.

It shook the market because it was a much higher volume than they’re used to and Reliance Industries has a 14.10 per cent weight in Sensex, which only lists 30-stocks.

Really though, no one knows what happened.

“We are clueless,” Shardul Kulkarni, a senior technical analyst at Angel Broking, declining comment on the bizarre trade, told My Digital FC.

The BSE then recovered to close at 16,572.03.

