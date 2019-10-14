Dozens of Target locations just opened Disney 'mini-stores' that are filled with exclusive products

Disney Parks Target locations around the US will soon be getting mini Disney-focused shops.

Disney opened mini-stores in 25 Target locations across the US this month, with 40 more to come next year.

The shops feature interactive displays, music, and movie-clip viewing areas.

Shoppers will have access to more than 450 items of Disney merchandise, toys, decor, and apparel.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Target shoppers and Mouseketeers rejoice – mini Disney shops are coming to Target stores across America next year, and some have already opened this month.

This month, 25 select Target locations rolled out mini “shop-in-shop” sections dedicated to Disney merchandise.

These mini Disney stores offer more than 450 unique items, including at least 100 products that have previously only been sold at full-scale Disney retail stores. Prices for individual items will range between $US2 and $US200, with Target stating that many items will ring in at less than $US20.

The ‘mini-stores’ will continue rolling out throughout 2020 and they will feature interactive displays and products from beloved Disney labels

Shutterstock The ‘mini-stores’ will sell items from labels like Marvel and Disney Junior.

Shoppers can expect to see plenty of Disney games, toys, clothing, and accessories on the shelves, as well as collectibles from the Disney Animators’ Collection. Brands like Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Junior will also be represented.

In addition to offering guests the chance to load up on Disney merchandise, the ‘mini-shops’ will also feature interactive displays, photo opportunities, and areas where shoppers can watch clips from Disney movies.

Best of all, these micro-stores won’t be disappearing any time soon.

Target has announced that the Disney shops will be sticking around past the 2019 fall season and that it plans to incorporate Disney mini-stores into a total of 65 Target locations by October 2020.

This isn’t the only place you can get Disney merch this year

Disney/Amazon Disney is already selling Halloween-themed merchandise.

Disney’s collaboration with Target isn’t the only retail venture the entertainment conglomerate has kicked off this month.

Disney recently began selling products in an entire Amazon shop dedicated to its Halloween-themed items, such as Jack-Skellington mugs and light-up Mickey-Mouse pumpkins.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.