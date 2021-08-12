Take a look inside Mini’s one-of-a-kind EV featuring see-through airbag compartments and a panoramic roof

The Strip. Mini

The Mini Strip is a one-of-a-kind Mini EV in collaboration with British fashion designer Paul Smith.

It might not look loud and flashy, and that’s the point – it’s a stripped-down car.

Transparent paint shows imperfections from the factory, and the interior features recycled material.

Meet the Mini Strip, a one-off concept car designed to show what you can get away without. A collaboration with British clothing designer Sir Paul Smith, who previously teamed up with Mini on a full production car in the ’90s, it’s dripping with pared-back style.

The Mini Strip is, as the name suggests, a stripped back, all-electric Mini Cooper SE. The theme of the collaboration is “Simplicity, Transparency, Sustainability.” Finished only in a thin coat of transparent paint, its bare metal body leaves any abrasions from the production process for all to see.

The “Strip” in the name isn’t lip service. Anything that can be removed has been.

Elements of the Mini black band have been produced using 3D prints made from recycled plastic, left untreated and raw much like the body. Parts made using a 3D printer are incorporated into the front and rear apron inserts, while the blanked-off radiator grille trim (after all, an electric motor doesn’t need traditional cooling, so why would it have an aerodynamically unfriendly air intake?), aerodynamic wheel covers, and panoramic roof are made from recycled Perspex.

As you’d expect from a design-led concept, there are some hidden touches. Speaking to Insider via email, Oliver Heilmer, the head of Mini Design, said the company “mixed automotive knowledge with a fashion designer’s way of thinking.”

“The green spots on the wheel are reference to Paul’s love for biking and being able to dismantle everything with ease, and of course the stripes are the artistic signature as a reference to Paul Smith,” Heilmer said. “The green on the inside of the charging cap is also a lovely surprise and delight – a fun, hidden detail from Paul and a nod to how he likes to always have some hidden fun in his clothing designs.”

Inside, the Mini Strip is as bare bones as they come.

The exposed metal, painted blue at Sir Paul Smith’s request, is the cabin’s dominant feature. Recycled seat coverings, rubber floor mats, and cork dash toppers, door shoulders, and parcel shelf make up much of the interior. Cork is a novel choice for trim, and Heilmer said it adds more than just eco cred to the car.

“We chose cork because it’s such a fantastic material; good climate characteristics, a natural look and smell,” Heilmer said. “I love the authentic, smoky smell it gives in the car, adding further to the experience.”

The steering wheel rim is covered in bicycle handlebar tape, while the mesh covering shows the wheel’s airbag behind, and exposed screws on the wheel itself mirror those found on the outside of the car and showcase the car’s rougher, more utilitarian image.

Rolling even harder with the “simplicity” theme, the door cards are replaced with mesh, the door pulls are made of wound climbing rope, the bare minimum of switchgear is present, and the dashboard is a semi-transparent panel. Infotainment is provided by a smartphone that sits in the dish where Mini’s usual fare would be.

Heilmer didn’t say whether it’s an indication of future Mini infotainment design, instead pinning it on his collaborator.

“This was Paul’s playful way of looking at things differently, but it’s certainly an interesting concept, with phones being such an integral part of everyone’s lives,” Heilmer said.

While putting such a stripped-out car on general sale would be legally tricky to say the least, the Mini Strip is a high-profile nod to the British firm’s future intentions.

“The process was an invaluable learning experience,” Heilmer said. “You constantly ask yourself about what is really necessary and what is not, if you think it is – why? With every item, you choose if it stays or if it goes, and it provides you with a fresh new view on a given space.”

But one thing is for sure: Electrification is firmly in the brand’s future, and buyers are increasingly looking for more environmentally friendly options.

“We look at the values Generation Z have, which is different in terms of travel, sustainability and the desire to shape the world they want to live in,” Heilmer said.

Will there be another production version of the Paul Smith Mini? Heilmer remained tight-lipped. But as far as a statement of intent for the brand’s green future goes, this is a strong one.