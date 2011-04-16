Check Out The Insane Mini Cooper Chandelier That's Hanging In Milan

There’s a massive chandelier made of Mini Coopers and white cubes hanging outside the exhibition space at the Milan furniture fair (via Curbed).



The installation has four cars and is suspended from a giant crane. Best of all, it actually works:

Photo: via Luxury Launches

Photo: via Luxury Launches

If you’re looking for something you can actually drive, check out the 10 hottest selling cars in the U.S. >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.