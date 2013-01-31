Mini Cooper Thought Of An Amazing Way To Deal With An Email Spam Catastrophe

Mini Cooper has found a creative way to deal with a server glitch that accidentally sent some customers hundreds of emails.



One man posted a picture of a care package from the car brand on the website Reddit.

The package included a chocolate rose, duct tape and Spam.

“Nothing says ‘I’m sorry’ quite like flowers and chocolate, so we’ve combined the two and enclosed a chocolate rose,” the enclosed letter read. “But if you’re allergic to flowers (or chocolate), we hope this duct tape will help fix things up. Or, if you’re ever feeling annoyed again, you can de stress using this particularly squeezable can of spam.”

Here are photos of the care package, which the company confirmed were authentic.

Photo: Reddit/Imgur

Photo: Reddit/Imgur

Photo: Reddit/Imgur

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.