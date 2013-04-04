West Virginia Sheriff Shot Dead Outside County Courthouse

Mingo County, W.Va. Sheriff Eugene Crum was shot dead outside the county courthouse around noon on Wednesday, wchstv.com reports.



The suspect was shot as well and is now in police custody, according to wsaz.com. Crum was on his lunch break when he was killed. The Mingo County Courthouse was locked down after the shooting.

We’ll bring you more updates as they come in.

Newsbreaker posted a tweet with Crum’s picture:

BREAKING: WYMT TV: Mingo Co. Sheriff Eugene Crum shot outside county courthouse in W. Virginiabit.ly/16obFcb twitter.com/NewsBreaker/st… — NewsBreaker (@NewsBreaker) April 3, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.