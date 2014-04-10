Mingleton Wants To Help You Hook Up With People In The Same Room

Startup Mingleton recently launched an app for iOS to help people find nearby strangers to hook up with.

Mingleton positions itself as a low-key way to break the ice with people within 50 meters of you.

What makes Mingleton different from Tinder is that it uses iBeacon technology rather than GPS, TechCrunch reports.

When you tap “See Who’s Nearby,” Mingleton will ping its servers to figure out who’s nearby and if that person would be of interest to you. For now, these interests are pulled in using data from Facebook.

But when we popped open the app, it said, “No users you may want to meet are nearby.” That’s not a very good experience — at all — for our first time using the app.

Still, you can download the app for iOS here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.