The Most Accurate Apple Analyst In The World Is Predicting The IWatch Will Cost Over A Thousand Dollars

Sourcebits A fan mock up of the iWatch

The iWatch is going to be very expensive, says KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi Kuo in a new note.

Kuo predicts some models of the iWatch will cost over $US1,000 when it’s out in the third quarter. Kuo’s report was written up at MacRumors and Apple Insider.

Here is MacRumors’ write-up of his note:

Kuo believes the iWatch will ship during the end of the third quarter, offering biometric functionality, integration with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and a “fashionable appearance.” As has been previously suggested, he predicts the device will come in two sizes, with a 1.3-inch and 1.5-inch flexible AMOLED display. It will also include a sapphire cover lens, biometric recognition, an NFC chip, wireless charging, a 200 to 250 mAh battery, and a slim and light design. Kuo also believes that Apple will offer the iWatch at multiple price points, with the most expensive version costing upwards of $US1,000.

Last year, Kuo proved himself to be an excellent source of Apple hardware news. He wasn’t perfectly accurate, but he had the broad outlines correct.

We’ll be stunned if Apple releases the iWatch at price points over $US1,000.

Apple is a consumer technology company that delivers mainstream products. There’s nothing mainstream about a $US1,000 smartphone accessory.

