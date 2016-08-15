The iPad is reportedly getting a 'revolutionary' redesign in 2018

An analyst with a reputation for accurately predicting what Apple’s working on has issued a new note looking at the company’s line of iPad tablets.

According to KGI Securities’ Ming Chi Kuo, Apple may be launching a new size of iPad in the next year, MacRumors reports.

Currently, there are three sizes of iPad: the iPad Mini with a 7.9-inch screen, the classic iPad with a 9.7-inch screen, and the largest iPad, the iPad Pro, which sports a 12.9-inch screen.

Kuo thinks Apple will release an iPad with a 10.5-inch screen in 2017, because it will help Apple secure orders in the commercial and educational markets. He also believes the 12.9-inch iPad will be updated, along with a “low-cost” 9.7-inch iPad.

But a big “revolutionary” change may be coming in 2018.

“Revolutionary iPad model likely to be introduced in 2018F at the earliest, with radical changes in form factor design & user behaviour on adoption of flexible AMOLED panel,” Kuo writes.

Kuo has previously said and Apple suppliers have hinted that Apple’s iPhone is getting a big redesign in 2017 with an edge-to-edge screen, much smaller bezels, and OLED display technology.

Those features might be headed to the iPad too.

“If Apple can truly tap the potential of a flexible AMOLED panel, we believe the new iPad model will offer new selling points through radical form factor design and user behaviour changes, which could benefit shipments,” Kuo writes, according to MacRumors.

But in the meantime, Apple iPad sales could continue to fall. Kuo thinks that Apple will only sell between 35-40 million iPads this year because the company is unlikely to release a new iPad before the end of the year, and thinks iPad sales will continue to decline next year as the tablet market continues to exhibit soft demand.

