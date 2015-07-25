Miners walloped the FTSE 100 today

Ben Moshinsky

Mining shares hammered down the FTSE 100 today.

The UK share index closed down 1.19% or 79.26 points lower, ending the week on 6575.75:



Investor concerns that Chinese economic woes will weigh on commodities prices pulled the rug out from under the miners. Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Glencore all fell more than 3%, while Antofagasta (below) suffered a huge 6.28% collapse.

Antofagasta crumbles.

