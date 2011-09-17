UPDATE: Four Bodies Found In Welsh Mine Disaster

A number of miners have been trapped underground in a coal mine in the Swansea Valley, South Wales, reports the BBC.



The small miners were 300 feet underground when a colliery mine collapsed, reports the Telegraph. The mine, named Gleision Colliery, is a small drift mine,

Three minors have been rescued, reports CNN, with one being taken to hospital. Four people remain in the mine.

UPDATE: Rescuers have found one man dead in the mine, the BBC reports. The men have been trapped for over 24 hours.

UPDATE 2: The BBC reports that all remaining miners have been found dead.

