Big Miners Are Getting Back Up Today

Yesterday the big miners took a beating, but this morning Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton are coming back up.

BHP was up 2.2% or 62 cents at 10.25am, and RIO was up 2.82% or $1.46 at 10.28am.

Shares in both companies fell around 4.5% yesterday, as global growth data caused investors pull out of resource stocks and into financials, in a day of trade that saw around $20 billion wiped off the market.

