Employees Of Agency That Was Supposed To Be Regulating Oil Wells Were Looking At Porn Instead

While the SEC was supposed to be stopping fraud like Bernie Madoff, (some of) its employees were looking at porn.



And now there seems to be a pattern of this.

A new report from the inspector general of the Department of the Interior has issued a scathing report about the Minerals Management Service.

Jake Tapper at ABC News reports:

“Two employees at the Lake Charles office also admitted to using illegal drugs during their employment at MMS,” Acting IG Kendall wrote. “We found that many of the inspectors had e-mails that contained inappropriate humour and pornography on their government computers. Finally, we determined that between June and July 2008, one MMS inspector conducted four inspections of IOC platforms while in the process of negotiating and later accepting employment with that company.”

You can read the full report (.pdf) here.

MMS Inspector General Report PDF



