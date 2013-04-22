Miner In Queensland Cops A Really Big Fine For Smoking Underground

Photo:

They don’t mess around when it comes to ignoring the ‘no smoking’ signs underground.



A man who lit up a cigarette while 117 of his colleagues were working in a coal mine has been slapped with an $11,000 fine, the Daily Mercury reports.

Travis Brown was last week found guilty by The Rockhampton Magistrates Court, after charges were brought by Queensland Government Mines Inspectors.

Mining News reported that Brown was caught out when his co-workers smelt smoke and he was found with cigarettes and a lighter.

Brown was found guilty on two counts of breaching safety laws and ordered to pay costs of $10,841.70. He dodged a conviction though.

“We have tough laws in place to minimise the potential risk of injury or death to workers and ensure the highest standards of safety,” said a spokesperson for the Queensland Department of Natural Resources and Mines

“Underground coal mines are difficult working environments.”

