A guy spent a month modifying 'Minecraft' to look like an acid trip

“Minecraft” may not be the most visually complex game, but it certainly has a distinct look.

But how would it look if you were flying through its pixelated world on a high-speed train, tripping on acid? A lot like this!



That’s what YouTube user “MiningGodBruce” calls, “Acid Interstate V1.”

By applying a handful of modifications to the PC version of “Minecraft,” Bruce was able to add curvature to the world and record it rolling past at high speeds while rolling a mine cart across the land. Here’s the full video, which we strongly encourage you watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

He says the recording took hundreds of hours, and then editing down all the footage took another month of working on and off. No joke!

