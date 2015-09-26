A guy spent a month modifying 'Minecraft' to look like an acid trip

“Minecraft” may not be the most visually complex game, but it certainly has a distinct look.
But how would it look if you were flying through its pixelated world on a high-speed train, tripping on acid? A lot like this!
That’s what YouTube user “MiningGodBruce” calls, “Acid Interstate V1.”
By applying a handful of modifications to the PC version of “Minecraft,” Bruce was able to add curvature to the world and record it rolling past at high speeds while rolling a mine cart across the land. Here’s the full video, which we strongly encourage you watch:
He says the recording took hundreds of hours, and then editing down all the footage took another month of working on and off. No joke!
