Minecraft Maker Mojang Is Close To Selling Everything To Microsoft for $2 Billion

Microsoft looks close to buying Minecraft developer Mojang AB for a deal reported to be valued at more than $2 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reports a “person with knowledge of the matter” confirmed the deal could be signed as early as this week.

Mojang is a Swedish company that has sold over 50 million copies of Minecraft, the Lego-style video game where players build blocky structures. Its profit was over $US100 million last year, as it’s also been generating sales in licensing deals with Lego and Warner Bros. Pictures, the WSJ said.

Mojang’s 35-year-old founder Markus Persson is often reported as being dismissive of outside investment, but for the most part, it’s all noise.

Persson chose Microsoft’s Xbox 360 as the first console port of the game way back in May, 2012, and it didn’t make it across to the Playstation 3 until December the following year.

Earlier this year, he dismissed any thought of an Oculus Rift version, claiming he was upset with its acquisition by Facebook, but recently changed his mind, saying he was more concerned about a hole in his favourite sock.

If the deal happens, it would be Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s first multi-billion dollar acquisition since taking the lead role of the company in February.

It’s also a somewhat unexpected move, since Nadella has been saying Microsoft would become a “productivity and platforms” company.

Microsoft does have a huge video games business that includes Xbox consoles, but its $US6.7 billion sales last year was just 8% of Microsoft’s total revenue.

But the WSJ argues that the Mojang acquisition could give Microsoft access to “a new generation of people,” a market segment that it hasn’t really been able to tap into.

It also noted that Minecraft is one of the top five most-downloaded paid apps on both Apple and Google’s app stores, and has attracted billions of viewers on the online game streaming site, Twitch.

If you’re not familiar with the game, building in Minecraft is easy. You get tools, like shovels and axes, to chop down trees and cut through stone. And without a time limit or a place to go, some players have taken their creative freedom to the next level.

Here’s some of the most celebrated examples:

