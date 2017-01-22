One man spent 5 years creating an incredible 'Minecraft' universe

As one of the world’s most popular, most widely played games, “Minecraft” attracts a large swath of players. Many of these folks are just like you and me — casual, into playing fun games, but maybe not ready to dig in and spend, like, years handcrafting a massive world.
And then there’s a small section of that massive playerbase that takes the game’s creation aspect to stunning heights. Such is the case with the “Kingdom of Galekin,” an enormous, incredibly ambitious world that one “Minecraft” player has been building for nearly five years.
In both size and detail, the Kingdom of Galekin is insanely impressive. Check it:
Rather than a single impressive building, or a city, or a re-creation of something famous, the Kingdom of Galekin is an entire unique world.
The user, who goes by 'Lindard' on the Planet Minecraft fan site, says the Kingdom of Galekin has been in progress for about 4.5 years.
Everything you see here was created in the PC version of 'Minecraft,' which enables a lot more freedom in world building.
And beautiful shots like this are the result of a powerful PC running 'Minecraft.' Just look at all that detail!
The same goes for the flags here -- they don't flap in the wind. But they do a great job with ambience!
The level of detail in the kingdom is stunning, even though it's just as blocky as ever (this is still 'Minecraft').
The sheer size of this creation is truly stunning. And all these buildings have interiors, keep in mind!
But enough of these (glorious, beautiful) images! Check out this virtual flythrough from the latest version:
(video provider='youtube' id='hXDYdQ9GRYo' size='xlarge' align='center')
Want to download the Kingdom of Galekin? You totally can, right here.
