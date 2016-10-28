Soon you'll be able to play 'Minecraft' on your Apple TV

One of the biggest games in the world is heading to Apple’s set-top box: “Minecraft”!

Despite being a game owned and operated by Apple rival Microsoft, the game is the latest addition to Apple’s little TV box. It’s been on iPhone and iPad for years already, so why stop there?

It’s likely that the version of “Minecraft” showing up on Apple TV — which Apple CEO Tim Cook says will be available by the end of 2016 — will be the “Pocket Edition” that’s already available on phones and tablets.

Apple didn’t offer a price, or a specific release date, but the version available on iOS right now costs $6.99.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.