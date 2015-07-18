The founder of Minecraft has been hosting wild parties since he bought his mansion for $70 million

Markus Persson, a Swedish video game programmer best known for creating Minecraft, famously dropped $US70 million for a 23,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion in December 2014.

The purchase was a record for the area, and Persson reportedly outbid Beyonce and Jay-Z, who had visited the home a number of times.

The home is completely over the top, with a 16-car garage, home gym, giant infinity pool, and lots of designer decor worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Persson — or “Notch” as he’s known in the gaming community — has certainly been enjoying his new digs.

A few weeks after news of the purchase broke, he threw a housewarming party to match the extravagant price, complete with celebrities, electronic music, Transformers, and fancy cars. Zedd, Selena Gomez, and Dillon Francis were among those in attendance.

“Notch’s Housewarming Party _or_ Hello Ladies starring Stephen Merchant?” 2: pic.twitter.com/dukd3lNyyH — Kurt Koller (@InsidiousForce) January 14, 2015

Apparently that hasn’t been the only party Notch has hosted this year. As first spotted by Curbed LA, the mansion has become quite the party pad for young celebrities and famous DJs like Skrillex and Martin Garrix.



Former pro skateboarder Tony Hawk has also made appearances at Notch’s mansion.



That infinity pool seems like a big attraction.





The candy wall looks fun, too.



But if all of that gets old, guests can always try riding Segways around the courtyard.



Notch even joked about his constant party guests on his Facebook page.





