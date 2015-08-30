'I've never felt more isolated': The man who sold Minecraft to Microsoft for $2.5 billion reveals the empty side of success

It’s the dream of many a startup founder: Make something people love and wind up wildly rich, selling the company for billions.

But after you do that, what comes next? It could be a sense of hopeless isolation.

So says Minecraft founder Markus Persson (aka “Notch”) in a strangely revealing series of tweets.

Microsoft bought Minecraft for $US2.5 billion almost a year ago, and the founder did not join Microsoft after the sale.

Persson certainly looked like he was having a blast, living the big life. He bought a $US70 million mansion, completed with a massive wall of candy, and has been hosting wild parties ever since.

But he’s really bored and deeply lonely, he revealed in a series of tweets.

“The problem with getting everything is you run out of reasons to keep trying, and human interaction becomes impossible due to imbalance,” he tweeted.

“Hanging out in ibiza with a bunch of friends and partying with famous people, able to do whatever I want, and I’ve never felt more isolated.”

Here’s the whole tweet string:

The problem with getting everything is you run out of reasons to keep trying, and human interaction becomes impossible due to imbalance.

— Markus Persson (@notch) August 29, 2015

Hanging out in ibiza with a bunch of friends and partying with famous people, able to do whatever I want, and I’ve never felt more isolated.

— Markus Persson (@notch) August 29, 2015

In sweden, I will sit around and wait for my friends with jobs and families to have time to do shit, watching my reflection in the monitor.

— Markus Persson (@notch) August 29, 2015

When we sold the company, the biggest effort went into making sure the employees got taken care of, and they all hate me now.

— Markus Persson (@notch) August 29, 2015

Found a great girl, but she’s afraid of me and my life style and went with a normal person instead.

— Markus Persson (@notch) August 29, 2015

I would Musk and try to save the world, but that just exposes me to the same type of arseholes that made me sell minecraft again.

— Markus Persson (@notch) August 29, 2015

People who made sudden success are telling me this is normal and will pass. That’s good to know! I guess I’ll take a shower then!

— Markus Persson (@notch) August 29, 2015

NOW WATCH: New aerial footage shows aftermath of explosion in China



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.