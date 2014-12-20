The Minecraft Creator's New $70 Million Mansion Has A Massive Candy Wall

Minecraft creator Markus Persson just bought an out-of-this-world mansion in Beverly Hills. The purchase price was a staggering $US70 million.

The house has a number of amazing features, including a 16-car garage, giant wine cellar, home gym, and incredible views of Los Angeles.

News of the blockbuster purchase broke yesterday, but Persson already seems to be enjoying his swanky new lifestyle.

He tweeted this photo of him lounging near the home’s enormous candy wall.

It looks like any kid’s dream come true.

