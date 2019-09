The creator of Minecraft, Markus Persson, just bought an amazing house in Beverly Hills.

The eight-bedroom mansion sold for $US70 million. Persson outbid Jay-Z for it.

He sold his company to Microsoft for $US2.5 billion in September.

