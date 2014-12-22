Minecraft Creator 'Notch' Outbid Beyonce And Jay Z For This Bonkers $70 Million LA Mansion

Swedish video game programmer Markus Persson, best known as “Notch”, the creator of Minecraft, is the proud new owner of an incredible home in Beverly Hills.

According to Curbed LA, Persson purchased the 23,000-square-foot mansion for a jawdropping $US70 million.

That price may seem steep, but it’s a full $US15 million less than the original $US85 million asking price.

Beyonce and Jay-Z had previously been interested in buying the home, and the couple had reportedly visited the property six times.

Persson’s $US70 million purchase was a record for Beverly Hills.

“Marcus fell in love with the house, its sleek contemporary design and its spectacular panoramic views that sweep from downtown LA to the Pacific Ocean,” Katia De Los Reyes, who represented Persson, said to Curbed.

“The fact that the house also was completely furnished in such great style was another major selling point for him.”

The over-the-top house was listed by Ben Bacal Realty as well as Branden Williams and Rayni Romito Williams of Williams & Williams.

With a 16-car garage, home gym, and giant infinity pool, this home must be seen to be believed.

