Minecraft Creator 'Notch' Outbid Beyonce And Jay Z For This Bonkers $70 Million LA Mansion

Swedish video game programmer Markus Persson, best known as “Notch”, the creator of Minecraft, is the proud new owner of an incredible home in Beverly Hills.

According to Curbed LA, Persson purchased the 23,000-square-foot mansion for a jawdropping $US70 million.

That price may seem steep, but it’s a full $US15 million less than the original $US85 million asking price.

Beyonce and Jay-Z had previously been interested in buying the home, and the couple had reportedly visited the property six times.

Persson’s $US70 million purchase was a record for Beverly Hills.

“Marcus fell in love with the house, its sleek contemporary design and its spectacular panoramic views that sweep from downtown LA to the Pacific Ocean,” Katia De Los Reyes, who represented Persson, said to Curbed.

“The fact that the house also was completely furnished in such great style was another major selling point for him.”

The over-the-top house was listed by Ben Bacal Realty as well as Branden Williams and Rayni Romito Williams of Williams & Williams.

With a 16-car garage, home gym, and giant infinity pool, this home must be seen to be believed.

Welcome to 1181 North Hillcrest. The home was listed in September for $85 million.

It's located in the elite Beverly Hills neighbourhood of Trousdale Estates.

The home received a complete overhaul after being purchased back in 2012. The new design is stunning.

But let's go inside and see what the mansion has to offer.

The living room has a skylight and looks out over the horizon.

An open office is off to the side, as well as a motorcycle on display.

The dining room can easily fit eight guests. The home was designed for entertaining.

The open kitchen has 10 bar stools and nearly 180-degree view of downtown LA.

The living area opens up onto the home's infinity pool.

It comes with lounge beds in the pool for guests to tan and relax on.

The view is simply stunning.

There are also outdoor lounge chairs nearby for guests who want to stay dry.

The master bedroom has ample space and a huge floor-to-ceiling window.

The master bathroom has a stand alone bathtub and a glass shower.

The master bedroom's closets are bigger than most New York apartments, designed to be both his...

...and hers.

The mansion has seven other guest bedrooms.

And 14 other bathrooms.

This huge guest bedroom even has an open-air lounge next door.

With couches and a ping pong table, this would be a wonderful area to relax.

For those who want to tan on the balcony, the upper floor has even more chairs.

Downstairs is an indoor movie theatre with deluxe seating.

The mansion even has its own wine cellar.

The basement is the ultimate man cave.

It's a haven for game lovers with a pool table and foosball.

There's also a fully stocked bar with ample bar stools.

And for those who want to showcase their cars, there's a space for that, too.

And to top it all off, you can stay in shape with this deluxe gym.

The home was sold fully furnished, so Persson will get to enjoy it as it looks now.

The $70 million payout seems more understandable now.

