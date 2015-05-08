Mindy Kaling had a great response to 'Mindy Project' cancelation reports

FOX Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling seems to be handling the news of the cancelation of “The Mindy Project” pretty well.

Late on Wednesday as reports swirled that the show had ended its run on Fox and may jump to Hulu for additional seasons, Kaling took to Instagram with a note to fans.

“Hey guys, I’m in Montana, is anything happening in LA? #themindyproject,” Kaling wrote.

Alongside the cheeky caption, Kaling shot a picturesque video of her surroundings complete with what looks like the woods and a vast river. At the end, she gave the camera a big wink.

Although Fox won’t confirm the show’s cancelation after three seasons to Business Insider, Kaling has reason to feel upbeat about “Mindy Project’s” future.

An individual with knowledge of the show’s negotiations told BI that is indeed in conversations with Hulu for an additional two seasons.

Hulu has been beefing up its original series slate since 2011. Those offerings include supernatural comedy “Deadbeat,” teen drama “East Los High” and the upcoming James Franco-Stephen King JFK assassination drama “11/22/63.”

Additionally, Hulu already carries “The Mindy Project” episodes currently.

“The show is creatively vibrant and has a passionate, upscale, loyal audience,” said the insider. “And it is a top performer on Hulu. So, this makes a lot of sense.”

It’s no secret that “The Mindy Project” has never been a barn-burner in ratings. Its recently wrapped third season averaged a low 1.05 in the advertiser-coveted demographic of Adults aged 18-49 and only 2.31 million viewers, which is one of the reasons BI included it in its list of shows heading to cancelation. But, it has done pretty well in DVR viewing and online viewing — another reason a Hulu deal makes sense.

A Universal TV rep had no comment on the reports. And a rep for Hulu has yet to respond to BI’s request for comment.

