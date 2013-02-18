Country Singer Mindy McCready Is Dead At 37 From Apparent Suicide

Photo: Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Country singer Mindy McCready has been found dead of an apparent suicide at age 37.According to E! Online, the singer’s body was found Sunday in Heber Springs, Ark.



Arkansas’ KARK 4 News reports Cleburne County Sheriff deputies have confirmed McCready’s body was found at her home and that she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Both Nashville, Tenn. Fox 17 reporter, Stacy McCloud, and NBC Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning tweeted the singer has passed from an alleged suicide:

A close family friend of Mindy McCready has informed me that the country singer has committed suicide. Not confirmed with OFFICIALS. #Sad

— Stacy McCloud (@stacymccloud) February 18, 2013

Just got a call from Mindy McCready’s best friend that she shot and killed herself this evening.My heart breaks for her two boys.RIP — Andrea Canning (@CanningAndrea) February 18, 2013

Authorities have yet to confirm. According to McCloud, she has confirmed the suicide from four different sources consisting of police and family members.

About to go on air with all that we have confirmed from both police and family about the suicide of Mindy McCready. Tune into @wztv_fox17. — Stacy McCloud (@stacymccloud) February 18, 2013

The New York Daily News reported McCready was admitted into a rehab centre for alcohol and mental health issues earlier this month after the death of her boyfriend, David Wilson, in January.

The singer’s last tweet, January 19, gave a positive outlook for the singer.

Photo: @mindymccready / Twitter

McCready is best known for singles “10 Thousand Angels” and “Guys Do It All The Time.”

During her career she had a total of 12 singles on the Billboard country singles charts.

