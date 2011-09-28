Almost Everything That Is Wrong With Hollywood Summed Up In One 'New Yorker' Piece

If you are a regular reader here you will likely be aware that Hollywood appears to be stuck in a intelligence glut as evidenced by the many, many (many) remakes that are on the horizon.



Or 3D re-releases.

Hollywood is apparently out of ideas. Or has fully committed to the idea viewers are idiots.

Which is not to say they’re not being pitched.

At least according to The Office’s Mindy Kaling, who has a terrific piece in this week’s New Yorker about all the idiot female tropes used in movies that are apparently preferable to fresh ideas.

Behold:

The Klutz

When a beautiful actress is cast in a movie, executives rack their brains to find some kind of flaw in the character she plays that will still allow her to be palatable. She can’t be overweight or not perfect-looking, because who would pay to see that? A female who is not one hundred per cent perfect-looking in every way? You might as well film a dead squid decaying on a beach somewhere for two hours.

So they make her a Klutz.

The hundred-per-cent-perfect-looking female is perfect in every way except that she constantly bonks her head on things. She trips and falls and spills soup on her affable date (Josh Lucas. Is that his name? I know it’s two first names. Josh George? Brad Mike? Fred Tom? Yes, it’s Fred Tom). The Klutz clangs into stop signs while riding her bike and knocks over giant displays of fine china in department stores. Despite being five feet nine and weighing a hundred and 10 pounds, she is basically like a drunk buffalo who has never been a part of human society. But Fred Tom loves her anyway.

